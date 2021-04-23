Washington Central Unified Union School District ANNUAL FINANCIAL AUDIT –INVITATION TO BID The Washington Central Unified Union School District invites qualified, independent Certified Public Accountants, licensed to practice in the State of Vermont, to submit proposals to conduct annual audits of its financial accounts for three years ending June 30, 2022, 2023, 2024 with a possible two year extension for 2025 & 2026. Proposals are due by Wednesday, May 12th, 2021, at 10 AM EST at Washington Central Unified Union School District, 1130 Gallison Hill Road, Montpelier, VT. 05602. RFP opening will be a public opening via zoom. For the full RFP and forms to be submitted, please contact email Melissa Tuller at mtuller@u32.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.