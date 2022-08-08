WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at the Old Schoolhouse Common and via Zoom, at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, August 25, 2022 to receive comment on the following applications: A conditional use application from the Town of Marshfield to construct a picnic shelter at the Old Schoolhouse Commons, 122 School St. Parcel ID LD006 A site plan review application from the Town of Marshfield to install lights in the parking lot at the Old Schoolhouse Commons, 122 School St. Parcel ID LD006 Information for joining the meeting remotely may be found on the calendar on the Town’s website: https://marshfieldvt.gov Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator
