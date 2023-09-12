WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, September 28, at the Old Schoolhouse Commons and via Zoom, to receive comments on the following application: A subdivision request by Eric and Patti Wahlberg to split the property located at 1915 Vt Route 232 owned by Greg Farnham into two parcels. Parcel ID: GR035 (ARR/FC zoning districts). Information about joining the Zoom hearing can be found on the calendar on the Town’s website: https://marshfieldvt.gov. Lorraine Banbury Zoning Administrator