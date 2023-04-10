BARRE UNIFIED UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR May 9, 2023 REVOTE The legal voters of the Barre Unified Union School District who are residents of the City of Barre and the Town of Barre, are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places: Barre City residents meet at the Old Labor Hall and Barre Town residents meet at the Barre Town Middle and Elementary School gymnasium; on Tuesday, May 9, 2023 between the hours of seven (7:00) o’clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o’clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Barre Unified Union School District approve the school board to expend $55,615,633, which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $17,978 per equalized pupil. This reflects a 5% general fund increase. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~ The legal voters and residents of Barre Unified Union School District are further warned and notified that an informational meeting will be held via Google Meet (meet.google.com/toh-iubt-unf or Phone: 1-336-949-8207 PIN 481 744 668#) and in-person at the Spaulding High School Library, 155 Ayers Street, Barre, Vermont on Monday, May 8, 2023 commencing at six (6:00) in the afternoon (p.m.) for the purpose of explaining the articles to be voted on by Australian ballot. The legal voters of Barre Unified Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Barre Unified Union School District held on March 30, 2023. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Barre Unified Union School District on March 31, 2023. ATTEST: /s/ Tina Lunt, Clerk Barre Unified Union School District /s/ Giuliano Cecchinelli II, Chair /s/ Christine Parker, Vice Chair Paul Malone, Clerk /s/ Sonya Spaulding Terry Reil Nancy Leclerc /s/ Benjamin Moore Michael Boutin /s/ Emily Reynolds Barre Unified Union School District Board of School Directors
