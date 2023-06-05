WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on June 22, 2023 at the Old Schoolhouse Commons and via Zoom to receive comment on the following applications: This minor subdivision is to convey .51 acre from 26 Pilgrim Rd. to the neighboring property at 64 Church St to facilitate access and utilities. Information to access the DRB meeting may be found on the Town’s website on the calendar, https://marshfieldvt.gov Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator June 2, 2023
