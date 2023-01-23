WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2023, at the Old Schoolhouse Common and via Zoom, to receive comment on the following application: A request from Dorigen Keeney & Elinor Randall Keeney (owner/applicant) and the Town of Plainfield (co-applicant) for a minor subdivision of the property at 989 Maple Hill Road, Parcel ID: MA029 (ARR/FC zoning districts). Information about joining the Zoom hearing can be found on the calendar on the Town’s website: https://marshfieldvt.gov. Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator
