WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 30, 2020 to receive comment on the following application: · Request from Mark and Laurie Dumouchelle for a 2-lot subdivision of property located at 355 Davis Road, parcel #DA007 · Request from Timothy and Valarie Roberts for a 2-lot subdivision of property owned by Albert May, located at 283 May Road, parcel #EN025 The meeting will be held remotely via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/4712134075 Meeting ID: 471 213 4075 Find your local number: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kf3OS30Op Contact the Town Clerk’s Office at 426-3305 for more information. Bobbi Brimblecombe Town Clerk
