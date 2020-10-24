WARNING GRANITEVILLE FIRE DISTRICT NO. 4 ANNUAL MEETING Monday October 26th, 2020 at 6 PM Zoom Meeting RSVP to Marc @ 479-1355 for zoom connection information The inhabitants of Graniteville Fire District No. 4 of the Town of Barre, Vermont who are voters of the Town meeting of the said Town of Barre are hereby notified and warned that the Annual Meeting of the said Fire District will be held virtually Monday, October 26, 2020 at 6 PM for the purpose of transacting the following business: Article 1. To elect a moderator to preside over said meeting. Article 2. To receive and act on the reports of the officers. Article 3. To elect all necessary officers for the ensuing year, and to establish compensation for officers for the past year. Article 4. To see if the voters will vote on a water rent and to establish due dates for such rents. Article 5. To see if the voters will vote to authorize the Prudential Committee to borrow money from time to time, when necessary, to carry out the business of said fire district. Article 6. To transact any other business that may legally come before the meeting. A meeting to consider the abatement of taxes and other bills will follow the annual meeting. Dated at Graniteville, Vermont, in said Town of Barre, Vermont the 28th day of September, 2020. Jen Malnati Graniteville Fire District No. 4
