WARNING FOR INFORMATIONAL MEETING OF THE TOWN OF MORETOWN TO BE HELD ON MONDAY, MARCH 06, 2023 AT THE MORETOWN ELEMENTARY SCHOOL AT 7:00 P.M. FOR GENERAL DISCUSSION OF THE WARNING, ESPECIALLY THE ISSUES TO BE VOTED ON BY THE TOWN AT TOWN MEETING ON MARCH 07, 2023 BY AUSTRALIAN BALLOT. Since all articles involving over $5,000.00 are to be voted on by Australian ballot, it's important for the voters to attend this informational meeting to discuss the following articles. ZOOM ID: 620 104 2716 OR PHONE: 929-205-6099 Article 5: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote the sum of $1,455,103 for the support of the Town, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, for any operating expenses and other obligations? Article 6: Shall the Town of Moretown establish a reserve fun to be called the "Survey Fund" to be formed and administered in accordance with 24 V.S.A. § 2804 and to be used for any surveys of lands, roads or trails and other uses allowed by 24 V.S.A. § 2804? Article 7: Shall the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $10,000 to fund the Survey Fund? Article 8: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expend a sum of money not to exceed $275,000 plus interest for the purchase of a Truck for highway maintenance/work, and in its best judgement, finance this expense by arranging a loan for a term of not more than 5 years? Article 9: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $25,000 to help support the Neck of the Woods Childcare and Early Education Center? Article 10: Shall the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $10,000 to fund the Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 11: Shall the Town of Moretown adopt the proposed amendments to the "Zoning & Subdivision Regulations for the Town of Moretown" dated December 31, 2022? Voting to be by Australian ballot. The amendments are posted at the Town Office and also available on the town website: https://www.moretownvt.org/wp-content/uploads/2023/01/Porposed-Amendments-to-Moretown-Zoning-Subdivision-Regulations-12-21-22-1.pdf available for viewing at the Town Office. Article 12: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expend a sum of money not to exceed $10,000 plus interest and arrange financing for not more than 5 years, for the purchase of SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) for the Moretown Volunteer Fire Department? Article 13: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote to set aside the sum of $10,000 for the repair and upkeep of the bridges and culverts of the town?
