WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 6:30 p.m. on August 10th, 2023 at the Old Schoolhouse Commons and via Zoom to receive comment on the following applications: Mr. Harris is applying for a permit to allow recurring events of an agricultural nature to take place on his farm located at 1356 Ennis Hill Rd. This is to include up to 10 overnight events of up to 9 days each in duration each during each calendar year. No more than two such events would be scheduled in any one month. These events are limited to no more than 200 attendees. Information to access the DRB meeting may be found on the Town’s website on the calendar, https://marshfieldvt.gov Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator April 25, 2023