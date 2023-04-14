WARNING NOTICE OF SECOND PUBLIC HEARING To Adopt the Proposed Amendments to Calais Land Use & Development Regulations The Calais Planning Commission hereby provides notice of a public hearing to be held in accordance with 24 V.S.A.§§ 4384(d) and 4444 (Public Hearing Notice) for the purpose of hearing public comments concerning proposed amendments Calais Land Use & Development Regulations as last amended in March 2017. Date: May 2,2023 Time: 7 P.M. Place: Calais Town Hall, Kent Hill Road, Calais, VT The Calais Planning Commission will present the proposed revisions and take questions and comments from the public. The Calais Land Use & Development Regulations [LUDR] were adopted by Town Vote in March of 2005 with subsequent amendments in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2010, 2011, 2012, 2014, and 2017. The basis for these amendments started with the purpose of improving water quality and moved into the area of flood resiliency and includes addressing statutory changes and correcting and improving the language used in the regulations. Index of changes are: - Amend: Table 1.1 - ADD: 1.4 B (3) Waiver Approval to Types of Permits and Approvals [see 1.9] - Amend: 1.5 general technical amendments for clarity 1.5 A (5) Exemptions for ADA handicap ramps 1.5.A (11) Exemptions for Required Agricultural Practices - Amend: 1.6 added items for ZA duties - Amend: 1.8 Variances to accommodate FHO/RCO language - Amend: Article 2: Technical changes for clarity. - Delete/rewrite: Table 2.4 Delete old Shoreland regulation: Replace with a new Shoreland Overlay [SHROD] - Amend: Table 2.5: Changed name to Highland Overlay so as not to conflict with Shoreland Overlay and added language DRB consideration for development in Upland Overlay - Amend/Rewrite: Table 2.7: Flood Hazard Overlay and ADD a River Corridor Overlay - Amend: Section: 3.8: To reflect inter-relationship with FHO/RCO etc. - Amend: Section 3.10 A) for clarification. - Amend: Section 3.12: Protection of Natural Resources to reflect new SHROD, FHO/RCO Overlays language - Amend: Section 3.14: Amend Surface water buffers - ADD New Section 3.15: Erosion Control and Stormwater Management - Delete Section 4.4 (2) Exemption for extraction of materials associated with agricultural or forestry operations - Delete/Move Section 5.4: will be deleted. All DRB review for Flood Hazard and River Corridor is within the revised Table 2.7. All definitions currently in 5.4 have been added to the new Article 9 Definitions. - Amend: Section 5.5 (A) 1. and 5.5 (C) Design Advisory Board - improve process - Amend/Rewrite: Article 9: Replace current definitions with updated definitions: Many amended and new definitions to reflect the changes in SHROD, surface water protection, flood hazard, and river corridor overlay regulations. Combined all definitions from the text and put all definitions in one table. The full text of the LUDR with amendments and a draft of the report to DHCD and CVRPC can be found on the town website https://www.calaisvermont.gov/ under the Public Notice section or Planning Commission tab. There are two editions to the LUDR, one with tracking and one without tracking. For further information feel free to contact Janice Ohlsson, PC chair at jgohlsson@gmail.com
