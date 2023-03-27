Town of Duxbury WARNING Development Review Board April 11th – 7:00 p.m. Remote access via Zoom. Phone: 1-929-205-6099 Meeting ID: 242 7643402 Password: 456789 Hearing will be held at town meeting room Kris & Julia Grout – Subdivision – Grout Rd Darryl Izor Heather Garfield – Boundary line Adj – Main Street First Land – Subdivision – Wilder & Taylor Roads
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.