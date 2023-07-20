WARNING TOWN OF BERLIN First PUBLIC HEARING-Request for Committee Volunteers August 7, 2023 The legal voters of the Town of Berlin are hereby warned and notified to meet in the Berlin Town Office in said Town on August 7, 2023, at 6p.m. to discuss and form a volunteer steering committee to provide support and guidance to the merger of the Fire Department into the municipality If you are interested in serving on this committee, and cannot attend the public hearing above, please send email/letter of interest to townadministrator@berlinvt.gov or to 108 Shed Rd. Berlin, VT 05602