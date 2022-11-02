WARNING TOWN OF BERLIN Charter Change Vote Notice October 4, 2022 The legal voters of the Town of Berlin are hereby warned and notified of the vote on November 8, 2022, on the proposed Town Charter Changes: Article 1: Local Option Tax On page 2 addition of paragraphs as follows: (d) The Town of Berlin Selectboard may assess a one percent sales tax. The Town of Berlin Selectboard may assess a one percent rooms tax. The Town of Berlin Selectboard may assess a one percent meals and alcohol tax. (d2) A tax imposed under the authority of this section shall be collected and administered by the department of taxes in accordance with 24 VSA section 138. (d3) Revenues received through the imposition of a tax imposed under this section shall be designated for capital projects within the town. Article 2: Elected to Appointed Clerk Under Subchapter 4 section 4-2 Elected Officers: Item (2) Town Clerk, Removal of “a Town Clerk, for a term of three years” Under Subchapter 4 section 4-4 Appointed Officers: Section (b) addition of item (5) Town Clerk Article 3: Addition of personal property/Inventory taxation waiver. Under Subchapter 7 section 7-3 addition of: Penalty for Delinquent Installments add following and Personal Property/Inventory taxation. Add paragraph (c) When the total assessed value of personal property/inventory taxation is equal to or less than $1650.00, the Town Treasurer may, after approval of the Selectboard, waive the personal property/inventory taxation.
