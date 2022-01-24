WARNING The Marshfield Development Review Board will hold a public hearing at 7:00 p.m. on February 9, 2022 via Zoom to receive comment on the following applications: A conditional use application from Green Mountain Ice located at 8053 US Rt. 2, to raise the roof height of the loading bay area, and An appeal of the Zoning Administrator’s decision on Permit Application 21-22, from Jeff Guerin, located at 106 Cree Farm Rd. to extend the front of the house 8 ft. further into the front setback. Information to access the DRB meeting may be found on the Town’s website on the calendar, https://marshfieldvt.gov Kathleen Hayes Zoning Administrator January 21, 2022
