WARNING OF THE TOWN MEETING OF THE TOWN OF DUXBURY AS A TOWN, MARCH 7, 2023 The legal voters of the Town of Duxbury are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Town Offices located at 5421 VT Route 100 in said Town on March 7, 2023, between the hours of 7AM and 7PM to vote on the articles listed and election of officers by Australian Ballot. The Selectboard for the Town of Duxbury will hold a public informational meeting in person on February 27, 2023, at 7:30 in the town meeting room to discuss the articles listed below. The informational meeting will be available by electronic means by telephone: Dial 1-929-205-6099 entering the meeting number 242 764 3402 and password 456789. Using the Zoom application entering the meeting number and password. Article 1: Shall the voters appropriate $1,086,960 to fund the 2023-2024 Town Highway & General fund budget to pay the debts and current expenses of the Town and to pay county taxes with same and have the Selectboard set the necessary tax rate after the Grand List book has been completed and lodged in the office of the Town Clerk? Article 2: Shall the voters appropriate $30,000 to fund the Pavement escrow? Article 3: Shall the voters appropriate $113,000 to fund the Capital Reserve? Article 4: Shall the voters of the Town of Duxbury set the due date for the issuance of the tax warrant for real and personal property and the date taxes on such property shall become due and payable without discount as October 13, 2023 (second Friday in October) and also assess an 8% penalty as prescribed by the state statute and a 1% interest charge per month on such taxes not paid when due. Postmarks will not qualify as date of receipt. Article 5: Shall the Town have its current taxes paid to the Town Treasurer and its delinquent taxes paid to the Collector of Delinquent Taxes. Article 6: Shall the voters of the Town of Duxbury change the term of constable from one year to two years pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2646(7). Article 7: Shall the voters of the Town of Duxbury change the term of second constable from one year to two years pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2646(7). Article 8: Shall the voters of the Town of Duxbury change the term of delinquent tax collector from one year to three years pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2646(9). For Moderator For Cemetery Commission Vote for not more than one Vote for not more than one Term of One year Remaining one year of a three-year term Daniel Senning Dwight Day Write In_______________ Write In_______________ For Selectboard Delinquent Tax Collector Vote for not more than two Vote for not more than one Term of One year Term of One year Ann Harvey Maureen Harvey Write In________________ Write In________________ Write In________________ For Selectboard For 1st Constable Vote for not more than one Vote for not more than one Term of Three years Term of One year Jamison Ervin Nathan Isham Write In______________ Write In________________ For Lister For 2nd Constable Vote for not more than one Vote for not more than one Term of Three years Term of One year Alan Quackenbush Write In________________ Write In______________ For Budget Committee School Board Rep for Vote for not more than one Harwood Unified Union School Term of Five years District Write In______________ Vote for not more than one Remaining two years of a three-year For Cemetery Commission term Vote for not more than one Life LeGeros Term of Three years Write In______________ Jessica Engels Write In______________ School Board Rep for Harwood Unified Union School District For Cemetery Commission Vote for not more than one Vote for not more than one Term of Three year Remaining two years of a three-year term Cindy Senning Elliott McElroy Write In______________ Write In_______________ _______________________________________________________ Approved and signed at Duxbury this 2nd day of February, 2023. s/Mari Pratt___________ s/Jerry McMahan __________ Mari Pratt, Selectboard Jerry McMahan Selectboard s/Richard Charland_____ s/Jamieson Ervin___________ Richard Charland, Selectboard Jamieson Ervin, Selectboard s/Michael Marotto______ Michael Marotto, Selectboard ________________________________________________________ Received for recording and recorded this 2nd day of February 2023 in Town Reords II Book Pages 475-477 ATTEST S/Maureen G. Harvey__________ Maureen G. Harvey, Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.