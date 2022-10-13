WARNING OF THE SPECIAL TOWN MEETING OF THE TOWN OF DUXBURY AS A TOWN, NOVEMBER 16, 2022 The legal voters of the Town of Duxbury, Vermont are hereby warned and notified to meet at the Crossett Brook Middle School in said town on Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 7PM to act upon the following: Article 1: Shall the Town of Duxbury elect its town officers by Australian ballot pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2680(b)? Article 2: Shall the Town of Duxbury adopt all budget articles by Australian ballot pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2680(c)? Article 3: Shall the Town of Duxbury vote on all public questions by Australian ballot pursuant to 17 V.S.A. § 2680(d)? ________________________________________________________ Approved and signed at Duxbury this 10th day of October, 2022 s/ Mari Pratt______ s/ Jerry McMahan______ Mari Pratt, Selectboard Jerry McMahan, Selectboard s/Mike Marotto _____ s/ Richard Charland____ Mike Marotto, Selectboard Richard Charland, Selectboard s/Jamison Ervin_____ Jamison Ervin, Selectboard ________________________________________________________ Received for recording and recorded this 11th dat of October 2022 in Town Records II Book Pages 461__ ATTEST s/ Maureen G Harvey___ Maureen G Harvey, Town Clerk
