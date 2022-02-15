WARNING FOR INFORMATIONAL MEETING OF THE TOWN OF MORETOWN TO BE HELD ON TUESDAY FEBRUARY 22, 2022 VIA ZOOM MEETING AT 7:00 P.M. FOR GENERAL DISCUSSION OF THE WARNING, ESPECIALLY THE ISSUES TO BE VOTED ON BY THE TOWN AT TOWN MEETING ON MARCH 01, 2022 BY AUSTRALIAN BALLOT. Since all articles involving over $5,000.00 are to be voted on by Australian ballot, its important for the voters to attend this informational meeting to discuss the following articles. ID: 620 104 2716 OR PHONE: 929-205-6099 Article 5: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote the sum of $1,366,307 for the support of the Town, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, for any operating expenses and other obligations? Article 6: Shall the voters authorize the elimination of the office of Town Lister in accordance with 17 V.S.A. §2651c(b)(1) and replace it with a professionally qualified assessor who shall have the same powers, discharge the same duties, proceed in the discharge thereof in the same manner, and be subject to the same liabilities as are prescribed for listers or the board of listers under the provisions of Title 32? Article 7: Shall the Town authorize the elimination of the office of Town Auditor, with future audits to be provided by a public accountant licensed in this State in accordance with 17 V.S.A. §26511b(a), an audited financial statement will be made available at the Town Office and online in lieu of mailing? Article 8: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expend a sum of money not to exceed $30,000 plus interest and arrange financing for not more than 5 years, for the purchase of a Tractor for mowing and plowing? Article 9: Shall the Town of Moretown vote to approve spending an amount not to exceed $20,000 for law enforcement? Article 10: Shall the Town of Moretown raise and appropriate the sum of $10,000 to fund the Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 11: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expand a sum of money to exceed $22,000 plus interest and arrange financing for not more than 5 years, for the purchase of SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) for the Moretown Volunteer Fire Department? Article 12: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote to set aside the sum of $10,000 for the repair and upkeep of the bridges and culverts of the town? Article 34: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize cannabis retailers and integrated licensees in town pursuant to 7 V.S.A. § 863?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.