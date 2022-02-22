WARNING FOR ANNUAL MEETING OF TOWN OF MORETOWN TO BE HELD MARCH 01, 2022 The inhabitants of the Town of Moretown who are legal voters in Town Meetings are hereby notified and warned to conduct business by Australian ballot at Moretown Elementary School entrance via a Drive Thru at 940 Route 100B from 7:00 o'clock in the afternoon on March 1st, 2022 to act upon the following matters: Article 1: To elect by Australian ballot a moderator to preside at the meeting of the Town whose term of office shall be for the ensuing year. Article 2: To elect by Australian ballot the following offices: Two Selectboard members for 1-year term: One Selectboard member for 3-year term; One Trustee of Public Money for 1-year term; One Delinquent Tax Collector for 1-year term; One Auditor 3-year term; One Auditor for remaining 2-year term: One Auditor for remaining 1-year term; One Cemetery Commissioner for a 3-year term: One Lister for a 3-year term; One Lister for a remaining 2-year term; One Lister for a remaining 1-year term; One 1st Constable for a 2-year term; One 2nd Constable for a 1-year term; Two Library Trustees for 1-year term; One Library Trustee for 3-year term; One Library Trustee for remaining 1-year term. Article 3: Shall the Town of Moretown tax warrant on real property be dated November 01, 2022, and that taxes be paid to the Town Treasurer in one installment due, payable and postmarked by November 01, 2022, without discount and that interest be charged at the maximum allowed by statute, not to exceed one and one-half percent per month? Article 4: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote to change the delinquent tax penalty levied to a graduated commission scheduled pursuant to 32 V.S.A. Section 1674 (3), to 4% for the first 30 days following the tax due date, and 8% thereafter? Article 5: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote the sum of $1,366,307 for the support of the Town, for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2022, for any operating expenses and other obligations? Article 6: Shall the voters authorize the elimination of the office of Town Lister in accordance with 17 V.S.A. §2651c(b)(1) and replace it with a professionally qualified assessor who shall have the same powers, discharge the same duties, proceed in the discharge thereof in the same manner, and be subject to the same liabilities as are prescribed for listers of the board of listers under the provisions of Title 32? Article 7: Shall the town authorize the elimination of the office of Town Auditor, with future audits to be provided by a public accountant licensed in this State in accordance with 17 V.S.A. §2651b(a), an audited financial statement will be made available at the Town Office and online in lieu of mailing? Article 8: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expend a sum of money not to exceed $30,000 plus interest and arrange financing for not more than 5 years, for the purchase of a Tractor for mowing and plowing? Article 9: Shall the Town of Moretown vote to approve spending an amount not to exceed $20,000 for law enforcement? Article 10: Shall the Town of Moretown raise and appropriate the sum of $10,000 to fund the Maintenance Reserve Fund? Article 11: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize its Selectboard to expend a sum of money not to exceed $22,000 plus interest and arrange financing for not more than 5 years, for the purchase of SCBA (Self Contained Breathing Apparatus) for the Moretown Volunteer Fire Department?. Article 12: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown vote to set aside the sum of $10,000 for the repair and upkeep of the bridges and culverts of the town? Article 13: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $400.00 to help support the work of Capstone Community Action Inc., formerly known as Central Vermont Community Action Council, Inc.? Article 14: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $500.00 to help support the work of Vermont Association for the Blind and Visually Impaired? Article 15: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $1,400.00 to help support the work of Central Vermont Council on Aging, Inc.? Article 16: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $350.00 to help support the work of the Washington County Diversion Program? Article 17: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $150.00 to help support the work of Washington County Youth Service Bureau/Boys & Girls Club? Article 18: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $3,750.00 to help support the work of Central Vermont Home Health and Hospice? Article 19: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $1,200.00 to help the work of Central Vermont Adult Basic Education? Article 20: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $300.00 to help support the work of Good Beginnings of Central Vermont? Article 21: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $500.00 to help support the work of Family Center of Washington County? Article 22: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $700.00 to help support the work of People's Health & Wellness Clinic? Article 23: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $500.00 to help support the work of Circle (formerly Battered Women's Services and Shelter)? Article 24: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $400.00 to help support the work of Prevent Child Abuse Vermont? Article 25: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $300.00 to help support the work of Sexual Assault Crisis Team of Washington County? Article 26: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $1100.00 to help support the work of the Montpelier Senior Activity Center? Article 27: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $1,500.00 to help support the work of the Mad River Valley Senior Center and Meals on Wheels program? Article 28: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $750.00 to Mad River Valley Television to help fund the cost to record and make Moretown public meetings available for viewing, on MRVTV's TV channels and website? Article 29: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $4,999.00 to help support the work of the Waterbury Area Senior Center's Meals on Wheels Program? Article 30: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $100.00 to help support the work of Green Up Vermont? Article 31: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $1200.00 to help support Washington County Mental Health? Article 32: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $350.00 to help support Community Harvest of Central Vermont? Article 33: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown appropriate the sum of $775.00 to help support Green Mountain Transit? Article 34: Shall the voters of the Town of Moretown authorize cannabis retailers and integrated licensees in town pursuant to 7 § V.S.A. 863? Dated at Moretown, Vermont the 20th day of January, 2022. /s/ Thomas Martin___ Thomas Martin, Chairman /s/John Hoogenboom_ John Hoogenboom, Vice Chairman /s/ Rae Washburn III_ Rae Washburn /s/ Callie Streeter___ Callie Streeter /s/ Donald Wexler __ Donald Wexler Town of Moretown Select Board Received and recorded this 20th day of January, 2022. A true copy. /s/ Cherilyn Brown __ Attest: Cherilyn Brown, Town Clerk
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.