WARNING AND NOTICE OF HEARING TO RECLASSIFY A TOWN HIGHWAY All interested persons are hereby notified that the Town of Berlin Selectboard shall conduct an inspection and hearing for the purpose of determining whether the public good, necessity and convenience of the inhabitants of the Town requires reclassifying a town highway referred to as Browns Mill Road Extension (TH17), commencing at the intersection of Browns Mill Road (TH16) and ending at the property line of 56 Browns Mill Road Extension. The inspection and hearing are pursuant to the Town of Berlin’s Selectboard’s own motion and all proceedings shall be governed by the provisions of Chapter 7, Title 19 of the Vermont Statutes Annotated. Inspection of the premises shall occur on Monday September 18, 2023 at 5:00 pm The hearing will be held on Monday September 18, 2023 at 6:00 pm at the Berlin Town Offices located at 108 Shed Road in the Town of Berlin. Dated this 14th day of August 2023. TOWN OF BERLIN SELECTBOARD By: ________________________________ Bradley Towne, Chair