VERMONT STATE HOUSING AUTHORITY NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING Notice is hereby given that a public hearing will be conducted by the Vermont State Housing Authority (“VSHA”) on Wednesday, September 22, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. at its offices located at 1 Prospect Street, Montpelier, Vermont 055602 regarding the proposed issuance of up to an aggregate $13,000,000 stated principal amount of its tax-exempt revenue bonds (the “Bonds”) pursuant to Title 24, V.S.A., Chapter 113 (which bonds will not constitute a debt or pledge of the faith or credit of the State of Vermont or VSHA) and pursuant to Section 145 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended, for the financing of mobile home park projects described below (collectively, the “Project”) to be owned and operated by CDI Development Fund, Inc. (together with any affiliates, the “Borrower”). The proceeds of the Bonds will be loaned to the Borrower to be used as follows: (i) to finance the Borrower’s acquisition of the so-called Breezy Acres Mobile Home Park located at 3691 Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, Vermont and to finance the cost of construction, repairs, replacements and improvements to common areas and facilities located thereon in an amount not greater than $10,500,000; and (ii) to finance the Borrower’s acquisition of the so-called Hillcrest Mobile Home Park located at 3664 Roosevelt Highway in Colchester, Vermont and to finance the cost of construction, repairs, replacements and improvements to common areas and facilities located thereon in an amount not greater than $2,500,000. All persons wishing to participate in the public hearing about the Project and the proposed Bonds may access the hearing in person at the offices of VSHA. In addition, VSHA will allow access to the hearing virtually using the meeting link below: Topic: VSHA Public Hearing and Board of Commissioners Annual Meeting Time: Sep 22, 2021 11:00 AM Eastern Time (US and Canada) Join Zoom Meeting https://us06web.zoom.us/j/87880312519?pwd=Q2JVZ1M4WFVRMEhjdDlBUmcxM3FPQT09 Meeting ID: 878 8031 2519 Passcode: 679391 One tap mobile +16465588656,,87880312519#,,,,*679391# US (New York) +13017158592,,87880312519#,,,,*679391# US (Washington DC) Dial by your location +1 646 558 8656 US (New York) +1 301 715 8592 US (Washington DC) +1 312 626 6799 US (Chicago) +1 720 707 2699 US (Denver) +1 253 215 8782 US (Tacoma) +1 346 248 7799 US (Houston) Meeting ID: 878 8031 2519 Passcode: 679391 Find your local number: https://us06web.zoom.us/u/kin60FUSI
