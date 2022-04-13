VERMONT RAIL SYSTEM Vermont Railway • Green Mountain Railroad • Clarendon & Pittsford Railroad Washington County Railroad & WACR Conn River Division Weed Control Program Newspaper Advertisement The Vermont Rail System has applied to the Secretary of Agriculture for a permit to apply herbicides to its tracks for control of weed growth in the ballast. • Vermont Railway operates between Bennington and Burlington. (In the towns of Burlington, S. Burlington, Shelburne, Charlotte, Ferrisburgh, Vergennes, New Haven, Middlebury, Salisbury, Leicester, Brandon, Pittsford, Rutland Town, Rutland City, Clarendon, Wallingford, Danby, Mt. Tabor, Dorset, Manchester, Sunderland, Arlington, Shaftsbury, Bennington ) • Green Mountain Railroad operates between Bellows Falls and Rutland City. (In the towns of Rockingham/Bellows Falls, Chester, Cavendish, Ludlow, Mt. Holly, East Wallingford, Shrewsbury, Rutland Town, Rutland City) • Clarendon & Pittsford Railroad operates between Rutland and Whitehall NY, and Pittsford Town.(In the towns of Pittsford, Rutland Town, West Rutland, Ira. Castleton, Fair Haven) • Washington County Railroad operates between Montpelier and Barre. (In the towns of Montpelier, Barre City, Barre Town, S. Barre, Berlin) • WACR Conn River Division operates between White River Junction to Newport Vermont. (In the towns of White River, Hartford, Wilder, Norwich, Thetford, Fairlee, Bradford, Newbury, Wells River, Newport, Coventry, Orleans, Barton, Sutton, West Burke, Lyndonville, St. Johnsbury, Passumpsic, Barnet, Ryegate.) The tracks in these locations will be treated utilizing “hi-rail” equipped trucks with nozzles aimed downward from fixed booms 18 inches above the rails which spray the roadbed beneath the tracks. Beginning on or near May 1st, 2022, our applicator will be using a mix of Aquaneat or Roundup Custom (Glyphosate),Esplanade 200 SC (Indazliflam) Method 240SL (Aminocyclopyrachlor) , and Oust XP(Sulfometuron Methyl) with an anti drift additive in water for control of weeds and grass. Beginning on or about July 1ST,2022 areas close to streams and standing water which were not sprayed on the first application, will be spot treated with Aquaneat or Roundup Custom (Glyphosate) with an anti-drift additive in water.. Residents abutting Vermont Rail System right-of-way should protect private water supplies or other sensitive areas. It is the responsibility of the resident to notify us of the existence of a private water supply located near our property. • Notification from residents along the Vermont Railway, Clarendon & Pittsford Railroad, Green Mountain Railroad, Washington County Conn River Division and the Washington County Railroad Barre to Montpelier, should be made before April 26th, 2022 to: Rick .T. Boucher, Chief Engineer M.O.W. • Vermont Railway, Inc. • 118 Post Street Rutland, VT 05701, or by telephone at (802) 775-4356, Monday through Friday between 7:30 am and 4:30 pm. • Questions or comments should be addressed to: Vermont Department of Agriculture • 116 State Street • Montpelier, VT 05602-2901, or by telephone at (802) 828-2431.
