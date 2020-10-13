The Vermont Agency of Transportation is pleased to announce the Mobility and Transportation Innovation (MTI) Grant Program. The program is designed to support innovative strategies and projects that improve both mobility and access to services for transit-dependent Vermonters, reduce the use of single occupancy vehicles, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The grant applications are open to municipalities, local or regional planning agencies, transit agencies, school districts or schools, non-profit organizations, and citizen groups focused on providing public transportation resources. Private sector organizations, individuals, State and Federal agencies are not eligible to receive funds directly but may be partners of a project. The deadline for filing applications is Friday October 30, 2020 AT 4:30 pm. To request a copy of the application, or if you have any questions, please contact: Dan Currier, Go Vermont Program Manager Policy, Planning and Intermodal Development Division Vermont Agency of Transportation Barre City Place 2019 North Main Street Barre, VT 05641 Phone: 802-279-5236 E-mail: Dan.J.Currier@vermont.gov
