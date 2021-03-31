Vermont Agency of Transportation Public Notice Herbicide Spraying The Vermont Agency of Transportation (VTrans) has requested from the Secretary of Agriculture, Food and Markets, a permit to apply the following herbicides: Garlon 4 ULTRA, Garlon 3A, Oust Extra, Escort, Krenite S, Polaris, and Rodeo to control unwanted vegetation along all State highways and at State airports. Operations are authorized to start approximately April 26th, 2021, but will not begin until the appropriate notification requirements are completed. The application will be made by certified pesticide applicators using mechanically controlled equipment and hand-controlled methods. The methods employed are intended to avoid or eliminate drift. Residents along the rights-of-way (ROW) are encouraged to protect sensitive environments or water supplies within 100 feet of the ROW limits. Residents should notify VTrans of the existence of any water supplies within 100 feet of the State’s ROW. Citizens wishing to inform VTrans are urged to contact the nearest District Transportation Administrator as follows: District 1 - Bennington - (802) 447-2790, District 2 Dummerston - (802) 254- 5011, District 3 - Mendon - (802) 786-5826. District 4 - White River Junction - (802) 295-8888, District 5 - Colchester - (802) 655-1580, District 7 - St. Johnsbury (802) 748-6670, District 8 - St. Albans – (802) 524- 5926, District 9 – Derby – (802) 334-7934. The contact person at the State Highway Department Headquarters is Dexter Puls, Stormwater Technician, 2178 Airport Rd. – Unit A, Barre, VT 05641, (802)461-9822 or dexter.puls@vermont.gov. Contact can also be made using the VTrans Internet Web page at https://vtrans.vermont.gov/operations. The appropriate place to contact with comments other than VTransis the Agencyof Agriculture, Food and Markets, Agriculture Resource Management and Environmental Stewardship, 116 State Street, Montpelier, VT 05602, (802) 828-2431. The link to their web page that would describe the VTrans herbicide application permit request can be found at www.VermontAgriculture.com.
