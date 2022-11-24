VCDP Final Public Hearing (Vermont Foodbank) Application # 07110-IG-2018-Barre-18 The Town of Barre received $150,000 from the State of Vermont for a grant under the Vermont Community Development Program. A public hearing will be held at The Barre Town Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road on December 13, 2022 during the regular meeting of the Selectboard which begins at 6:00 pm to obtain the views of citizens on community development, to furnish information concerning the range of community development activities that have been undertaken under this program, and to give affected citizens the opportunity to examine a statement of the use of these funds. The VCDP Funds received have been used to accomplish the following activities: Renovations to the existing Vermont Foodbank facility located at 33 Parker Road. Funds were used as part of renovations and redesign of the facility space improving storage efficiencies and better warehouse traffic flow. The overall project included a 5,700 square foot addition and an upgrade and relocation of cooler and freezer space. Information on this project may be obtained from and viewed during the hours of 8:00 am and 4:30 pm at the Barre Town Municipal Building, 149 Websterville Road between now and the hearing date. Should you require any special accommodations please contact Chris Violette at 802-479-2595 or cviolette@barretown.org to ensure appropriate accommodations are made. Legislative Body for the Town of Barre
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.