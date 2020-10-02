STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT ORANGE UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 45-4-18 OECV U.S. BANK TRUST NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, AS TRUSTEE FOR TOWD POINT MASTER FUNDING TRUST 2019-PM4 v. JANET WHARTON, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA - DEPARTMENT OF TREASURY (IRS) AND GREENPOINT CREDIT, LLC OCCUPANTS OF: 123 Leete Hill Road, Wells River VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered May 1, 2019, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Jack B. Shepard to Greenpoint Credit, LLC, dated September 28, 2000 and recorded in Book 119 Page 337 of the land records of the Town of Newbury, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Greenpoint Credit, LLC to The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee for Greenpoint Manufactured Housing Contract Trust, Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-6, dated January 26, 2018 and recorded in Book 170 Page 753 and (2) The Bank of New York Mellon Trust Company, N.A., as Trustee for Greenpoint Manufactured Housing Contract Trust, Pass-Through Certificates, Series 2000-6 to U.S. Bank Trust National Association, as trustee for Towd Point Master Funding Trust 2019-PM4, dated May 6, 2020 and recorded in Book 176 Page 224, both of the land records of the Town of Newbury for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 123 Leete Hill Road, Wells River, Vermont on October 27, 2020 at 12:30 PM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Janet Wharton by Quitclaim Deed, reserving a life estate, of Jack B. Shepard (deceased on July 11, 2015) dated October 21, 2014 and recorded on December 16, 2014 in Book 163, Page 103 of the Land Records of the Town of Newbury. Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Jack B. Shepard by Warranty Deed of Delbert A. Leete and Shirley A. Leete of approximately even date herewith. Said lands and premises being more particularly described as follows: Being a portion of all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Delbert A. Leete and Shirley A. Leete by Warranty Deed of Jordan F. Atwood and Mae Pearle Atwood dated November 28, 1950 and recorded in Book 44, Page 91 of the Town of Newbury Land Records, and being more particularly described as follows: Being 2.07 acre portion shown as Lot #3 on a survey plan entitled "SUBDIVISION-BOUNDARY SURVEY FOR DELBERT A. AND SHIRLEY A. LEETE IN NEWBURY, VERMONT," prepared by Byron L. Kidder, Kidder Surveying Company, Bradford, Vermont, dated August 13, 1997 and recorded as Map Slide 93B of the Town of Newbury Land Records. Also conveyed herein is a right of way in common with others for access to U.S. Route 302 and utilities. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : September 16, 2020 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
