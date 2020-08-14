STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 285-5-19 WNCV U.S. BANK TRUST, N.A. AS TRUSTEE FOR CASCADE FUNDING MORTGAGE TRUST 2017-1 v. RYAN F. MCCAIN AND CAROLYN S. MCCAIN OCCUPANTS OF: 15 George Street, Barre City VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 10, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by Ryan F. McCain and Carolyn S. McCain to Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Premium Mortgage Corp., dated July 27, 2012 and recorded in Book 270 Page 914 of the land records of the City of Barre, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Mortgage Electronic Registration Systems, Inc., as nominee for Premium Mortgage Corp to Wells Fargo Bank, NA dated April 8, 2013 and recorded in Book 275 Page 173; (2) Assignment of Mortgage from Wells Fargo Bank, NA to Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated October 28, 2014 and recorded in Book 290 Page 264; (3) Assignment of Mortgage from Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC dated June 4, 2015 and recorded in Book 290 Page 267; (4) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Loan Servicing, LLC to Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC dated June 27, 2016 and recorded in Book 307 Page 57; (5) Assignment of Mortgage from Bayview Dispositions IVA, LLC to Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC dated June 27, 2016 and recorded in Book 307 Page 58; (6) Assignment of Mortgage from Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC to FV-I, Inc. in Trust for Morgan Stanley Mortgage Capital Holdings LLC dated August 10, 2016 and recorded in Book 307 Page 59; (7) Assignment of Mortgage from FV-I, Inc. in trust to Morgan Stanley Capital Holdings, LLC to WV 2017-1 Grantor Trust dated July 18, 2017 and recorded in Book 324 Page 18; (8) Assignment of Mortgage from WV 2017-1 Grantor Trust to Cascade Funding, LP Series I dated October 4, 2017 and recorded in Book 330 Page 15; (9) Assignment of Mortgage from Cascade Funding, LP, Series I to Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust 2017-1 dated October 4, 2017 and recorded in Book 330 Page 17; and (10) Assignment of Mortgage from Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust 2017-1 to U.S. Bank Trust, N.A. as Trustee for Cascade Funding Mortgage Trust 2017-1 dated March 27, 2019 and recorded in Book 347 Page 304 all of the land records of the Town of Barre City for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 15 George Street, Barre City, Vermont on September 10, 2020 at 9:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: Being all and the same lands and premises conveyed to Ryan F. McCain and Carolyn S. McCain by Warranty Deed from Daniel R. Laggner, of even date about to be recorded. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Daniel R. Laggner by Guardian’s Deed of John F. Nicholls and Mary Maxfield, Co –Guardians, of the Estate of Lily N. Fontana dated November 8, 2006, and recorded November 13, 2006, in Book 235, Page 854 of the City of Barre Land Records. Being all and the same land and premises conveyed to Achilles Fontana and Julia Fontana, holding a life estate (both now deceased) and Lily Fontana by quit-claim deed of Cornelius O. Granai dated January 17, 1965 and recorded March 9, 1965 in Book 81, Page 172 of the City of Barre Land Records. Being the land and premises located at and known as 15 George Street in said City of Barre, Vermont. This description is subject to and with the benefit of any utility easements, springs rights, easements for ingress and egress, and rights incidental to each of the same as may appear on the aforesaid map and as may appear more particularly of record, provided that this paragraph shall not reinstate any such encumbrances previously extinguished by the Marketable Record Title Act, Chapter 5, Subchapter 7, Title 27, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Reference may be had to the above- mentioned deeds and to their records and to all prior deeds and their records in the City of Barre, Vermont Land Records for a more complete and particular description of the herein conveyed land and premises. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED: July 30, 2020 By: ___/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren__________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.