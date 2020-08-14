STATE OF VERMONT VERMONT SUPERIOR COURT WASHINGTON UNIT, CIVIL DIVISION DOCKET NO: 331-6-19 WNCV U.S. BANK NATIONAL ASSOCIATION, NOT IN ITS INDIVIDUAL CAPACITY BUT SOLELY AS TRUSTEE FOR THE RMAC TRUST, SERIES 2016-CTT v. ANDREW H. MONTROLL, ESQ., ADMINISTRATOR OF THE ESTATE OF SILVIA NARMA AND SECRETARY OF HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT OCCUPANTS OF: 2622 Main Street, Cabot VT MORTGAGEE’S NOTICE OF FORECLOSURE SALE OF REAL PROPERTY UNDER 12 V.S.A. sec 4952 et seq. In accordance with the Judgment Order and Decree of Foreclosure entered March 30, 2020, in the above captioned action brought to foreclose that certain mortgage given by the late Silvia Narma to Live Well Financial, Inc., dated December 30, 2008 and recorded in Book 72 Page 339 of the land records of the Town of Cabot, of which mortgage the Plaintiff is the present holder, by virtue of the following Assignments of Mortgage: (1) Assignment of Mortgage from Live Well Financial, Inc. to the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development dated May 15, 2013 and recorded in Book 79 Page 372 and (2) Assignment of Mortgage from the Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to U.S. Bank National Association, not in its individual capacity but solely as trustee for the RMAC Trust, Series 2016-CTT dated May 5, 2017 and recorded in Book 85 Page 0218 both of the land records of the Town of Cabot for breach of the conditions of said mortgage and for the purpose of foreclosing the same will be sold at Public Auction at 2622 Main Street, Cabot, Vermont on September 10, 2020 at 11:00 AM all and singular the premises described in said mortgage, To wit: ALL THAT PARCEL OF LAND IN THE TOWN OF CABOT, COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, STATE OF VERMONT AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN BOOK 48 PAGE 143 AND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEING IMPROVEMENTS AND LOT SITUATED ON THE EASTERLY SIDE OF THE HIGHWAY LEADING FROM CABOT VILLAGE TO MARSHFIELD, IN CABOT VILLAGE, SAID LOT HAS A FRONTAGE ON THE HIGHWAY OF ABOUT 65 FEET, A DEPTH BACK FROM THE HIGHWAY OF ABOUT 50 FEET, AND THE EASTERLY LINE OF SAID LOT IS ABOUT 89 FEET. THERE IS ALSO, INCLUDED IN CONVEYANCE CERTAIN SPRING RIGHTS AND PRIVILEDGES, THE SAME AS MENTIONED IN PRIOR DEEDS AND NOW OF RECORD. BEING THE SAME PROPERTY CONVEYED TO SILVIA NARMA FROM ANDREW GIROUX AND SCOTTIE GIROUX BY WARRANTY DEED AS SET FORTH IN BOOK 48 PAGE 143 RECORDED ON 08/01/1994 RECORDER OF DEEDS TOWN OF CABOT, COUNTY OF WASHINGTON, STATE OF VERMONT. Reference is hereby made to the above instruments and to the records and references contained therein in further aid of this description. Terms of sale: Said premises will be sold and conveyed subject to all liens, encumbrances, unpaid taxes, tax titles, municipal liens and assessments, if any, which take precedence over the said mortgage above described. TEN THOUSAND ($10,000.00) Dollars of the purchase price must be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check at the time and place of the sale by the purchaser. The balance of the purchase price shall be paid by a certified check, bank treasurer's or cashier's check within sixty (60) days after the date of sale. The mortgagor is entitled to redeem the premises at any time prior to the sale by paying the full amount due under the mortgage, including the costs and expenses of the sale. Other terms to be announced at the sale. DATED : August 4, 2020 By: __/s/ Rachel K. Ljunggren_________ Rachel K. Ljunggren, Esq. Bendett and McHugh, PC 270 Farmington Ave., Ste. 151 Farmington, CT 06032
