UNITED STATES OF AMERICA FEDERAL ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION Winooski Hydroelectric Company Project No. 6470-008 NOTICE OF APPLICATION READY FOR ENVIRONMENTAL ANALYSIS AND SOLICITING COMMENTS, RECOMMENDATIONS, TERMS AND CONDITIONS, AND PRESCRIPTIONS (January 4, 2023) Take notice that the following hydroelectric application has been filed with the Commission and is available for public inspection. a. Type of Application: Subsequent Minor License b. Project No.: 6470-008 c. Date filed: July 30, 2021 d. Applicant: Winooski Hydroelectric Company (WHC) e. Name of Project: Winooski 8 Hydroelectric Project (project) f. Location: On the Winooski River in Washington County, Vermont. The project does not affect federal lands. g. Filed Pursuant to: Federal Power Act 16 U.S.C. §§ 791(a) - 825(r) h. Applicant Contact: Mathew Rubin, General Partner, Winooski Hydroelectric Company, 26 State Street, Montpelier, Vermont 05602; (802) 793-5939; or email at m@mrubin.biz. i. FERC Contact: Kristen Sinclair at (202) 502-6587, or kristen.sinclair@ferc.gov. j. Deadline for filing comments, recommendations, terms and conditions, and prescriptions: 60 days from the issuance date of this notice; reply comments are due 105 days from the issuance date of this notice. The Commission strongly encourages electronic filing. Please file comments, recommendations, terms and conditions, and prescriptions using the Commission’s eFiling system at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/FERCOnline.aspx. Commenters can submit brief comments up to 6,000 characters, without prior registration, using the eComment system at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/QuickComment.aspx. You must include your name and contact information at the end of your comments. For assistance, please contact FERC Online Support at FERCOnlineSupport@ferc.gov, (866) 208-3676 (toll free), or (202) 502-8659 (TTY). In lieu of electronic filing, you may submit a paper copy. Submissions sent via the U.S. Postal Service must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 888 First Street NE, Room 1A, Washington, DC 20426. Submissions sent via any other carrier must be addressed to: Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, 12225 Wilkins Avenue, Rockville, Maryland 20852. All filings must clearly identify the project name and docket number on the first page: Winooski 8 Hydroelectric Project (P-6470-008). The Commission's Rules of Practice require all intervenors filing documents with the Commission to serve a copy of that document on each person on the official service list for the project. Further, if an intervenor files comments or documents with the Commission relating to the merits of an issue that may affect the responsibilities of a particular resource agency, they must also serve a copy of the document on that resource agency. k. This application has been accepted and is now ready for environmental analysis. l. The Winooski 8 Hydroelectric Project consists of the following constructed facilities: (1) a 222.5-foot-long, 26-foot-high concrete gravity dam impounding a reservoir with a storage capacity of approximately 20 acre-feet at an elevation of 615 feet mean sea level; (2) a 148-foot-long spillway with 4-foot-high flashboards built into the crest of the dam; (3) a 24-foot-long, hydraulically operated crest gate; (4) a 1,100-square-foot forebay located adjacent to the project impoundment; (5) three hydraulically operated trashracks; (6) a 1,550-square-foot powerhouse that contains two semi-Kaplan turbines and one fixed propeller turbine for a total installed capacity of 856 kilowatts; (7) a 100-foot-long tailrace; (8) a 1,000 kilovolt-amp station transformer connected to the 600-volt generator lead lines approximately 10 feet from the powerhouse; (9) a 10-foot-long, 12.8-kilovolt undergound transmission line connected to an above-ground interconnection pole; and (10) appurtenant facilities. The project generates an average of 3,507 megawatt-hours annually. WHC proposes to continue to operate the project in an automated run-of-river mode except during planned maintenance activities when generation flows are increased above inflow rates to lower the impoundment water level, followed by WHC storing 10 percent of the inflow to refill the impoundment following the completion of maintenance activities. WHC also proposes to add 3.6 acres to the existing project boundary to enclose a 4,100-foot-long dirt road currently used by WHC to access the dam and powerhouse and to enclose an existing unimproved recreation site that provides access to the river for boating and fishing activities downstream of the dam. m. In addition to publishing the full text of this document in the Federal Register, a copy of the application can be viewed on the Commission's website at http://www.ferc.gov using the "eLibrary" link. Enter the docket number excluding the last three digits in the docket number field to access the document (i.e., P-6470). You may also register online at https://ferconline.ferc.gov/FERCOnline.aspx to be notified via email of new filings and issuances related to this or other pending projects. For assistance, contact FERC Online Support. All filings must (1) bear in all capital letters the title "COMMENTS," "REPLY COMMENTS," "RECOMMENDATIONS," "TERMS AND CONDITIONS," or "PRESCRIPTIONS;" (2) set forth in the heading the name of the applicant and the project number of the application to which the filing responds; (3) furnish the name, address, and telephone number of the person submitting the filing; and (4) otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 385.2001 through 385.2005. All comments, recommendations, terms and conditions or prescriptions must set forth their evidentiary basis and otherwise comply with the requirements of 18 CFR 4.34(b). Agencies may obtain copies of the application directly from the applicant. Each filing must be accompanied by proof of service on all persons listed on the service list prepared by the Commission in this proceeding, in accordance with 18 CFR 4.34(b) and 385.2010. n. The applicant must file no later than 60 days following the date of issuance of this notice: (1) a copy of the water quality certification; (2) a copy of the request for certification, including proof of the date on which the certifying agency received the request; or (3) evidence of waiver of water quality certification. Please note that the certification request must comply with 40 CFR § 121.5(b), including documentation that a pre-filing meeting request was submitted to the certifying authority at least 30 days prior to submitting the certification request. Please also note that the certification request must be sent to the certifying authority and to the Commission concurrently. o. Procedural schedule: The application will be processed according to the following schedule. Revisions to the schedule will be made as appropriate. Milestone Target Date Deadline for Filing Comments, Recommendations, and Agency Terms and Conditions/Prescriptions March 2023 Licensee’s Reply to REA Comments April 2023 p. Final amendments to the application must be filed with the Commission no later than 30 days from the issuance date of this notice. Kimberly D. Bose, Secretary.
