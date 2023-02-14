UNION MUTUAL FIRE INSURANCE COMPANY ANNUAL MEETING The Annual Meeting of the members of the Union Mutual Fire Insurance Company of Montpelier, Vermont for the election of directors and the transaction of any other business will be held at its office on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 9:30 in the forenoon. Sarah R. Jarvis, Esq. Corporate Secretary
