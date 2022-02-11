TWINFIELD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT WARNING FOR March I, 2022 VOTE The legal voters of the Twinfield Union School District who are residents of the towns of Plainfield or Marshfield are hereby notified and warned to meet at their respective polling places: Plainfield municipal building, 149 Main Street, Plainfield VT for Plainfield residents and the Old Schoolhouse Common, I 22 School Street, Marshfield, VT for Marshfield residents, on Tuesday, March I, 2022 between the hours of seven (7:00) o'clock in the forenoon (a.m.) at which time the polls will open and seven (7:00) o'clock in the afternoon (p.m.) at which time the polls will close; to vote by Australian ballot upon the following Articles of business: ARTICLE 1 Shall the voters of the Twinfield Union School District vote to establish the Central Vermont Career Center School District as described in the Governance Planning Committee Report approved by the State Board of Education on December I 5, 2021? ARTICLE 2 To elect four members to the Central VT Career Center School District for the ensuing term commencing March 2, 2022 as follows : • One at-large director from BUUSD to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Harwood to serve a term of three years. • One at-large director from Washington Central to serve a term of two years. • One at-large director from Montpelier-Roxbury to serve a term of one year. --------------------------------- The legal voters of Twinfield Union School District are further notified that voter qualification, registration, and absentee voting relative to said election shall be as provided in Chapters 43, 51, and 55 of Title 17, Vermont Statutes Annotated. Adopted and approved at a meeting of the Board of School Directors of the Twinfield Union School District held on January 11, 2022. Received for the record and recorded in the records of the Twinfield Union School District on ____________ ATTEST: /s/ Erin Barry _____ Erin Barry, Clerk /s/ Patrick Healy ___ /s/ Manny Sainz____ Patrick Healy Manny Sainz /s/ Erin Barry ____ /s/ Lauren Cleary ___ Erin Barry Lauren Cleary /s/ Janna Osman___ /s/_______________ Janna Osman Milena Yasus Twinfield Union District Board of School Directors TWINFIELD UNION SCHOOL DISTRICT NO. 33 WARNING FOR ANNUAL MEETING The legal voters of the Twinfield Union School District No. 33, a municipal corporation consisting of the member towns of Marshfield and Plainfield, Vermont, are hereby notified and warned to meet on Tuesday, March I, 2022 to transact the following business by Australian Ballot. Polls will be open from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m. at the Plainfield Municipal Building, 149 Main Street, Plainfield VT for Plainfield residents and at the Old Schoolhouse Common, 122 School Street, Marshfield, VT for Marshfield residents. The School Board will hold an informational hearing via electronic conference (Zoom) on Monday, February 21st at 6 pm to discuss all articles as warned below. A separate meeting notice with information for Zoom will be posted on the school website and other official posting locations. Article 1. To elect a School District Moderator for a term of one (I) year. Article 2. To elect a Clerk for a term of one (I) year. Article 3. To elect a Treasurer for a term of one (1) year. Article 4. Shall the voters of the Twinfield Union School District authorize the Twinfield Union School Board to expend six million six hundred fifteen thousand five hundred sixty-five dollars ($6,615,565.00) which is the amount the school board has determined to be necessary for the ensuing fiscal year? It is estimated that this proposed budget, if approved, will result in education spending of $18,938 per equalized pupil. This projected spending per equalized pupil is 4.3% higher than spending for the current year. Article 5. Shall the voters of the Twinfield Union School District authorize the Board of School Directors to borrow money to pay its lawful debts and expenses for the fiscal year which ends June 30, 2023 in an amount not to exceed 90% of the anticipated collection of taxes and receipts of other funds to be used for those purposes? Article 6. Shall the voters of the Twinfield Union School District authorize the Board of School Directors to hold any audited fund balance as of June 30, 2023 in a reserve fund to be expended under the control and direction of the Board of School Directors for the purpose of operating the school? /s/ Patrick Healy Patrick Healy, Board Chair /s/ Lauren Cleary Lauren Cleary, Vice Chair /s/ Janna Osman Janna Osman /s/ Milena Yasus /s/ Manny Sainz Manny Sainz /s/ Erin Barry Erin Barry, District Clerk, Twinfield Union School District No. 33
