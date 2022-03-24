Twinfield Preschool Screenings Twinfield Union School would like to register and welcome 3 and 4 year old preschool students for the 2022 – 2023 school year. Twinfield Union School will be offering annual screenings for 3 and 4 year old children. The purpose of the screening is to assess children’s overall development and to introduce families to the preschool program. All families are welcome. These screenings are sponsored by the Caledonia Central Supervisory Union. In order to be eligible for preschool, your child MUST be at least three (3) years old before September 1, 2022. FOR MARSHFIELD & PLAINFIELD RESIDENTS Call 426-3213 ext. 207 between the dates of March 14th and 18th for an appointment. Preschool Screening Dates are as follows: Zoom Screening will be held Friday, April 8th 2022 In person screening will be held on both Friday, May 6th and Monday, May 9th Full Day Preschool will be offered at Twinfield Union School Tuesday-Friday from 7:45-2:00
