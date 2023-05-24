The Town of Cabot Selectboard has adopted an amended Traffic and Parking Ordinance on May 16, 2023, at a regular Selectboard meeting. This amended ordinance may be found on the Cabotvt.us website. You may obtain a copy of the amended ordinance at the Cabot Town Clerk’s Office at 3084 Main Street, or call the Town Clerk at 802 563-2279 or via email at tc@cabotvt.us. This amended ordinance will take the place of the repealed ordinance dated September 19, 2017. The amended Traffic and Parking Ordinance eliminates Appendix A. The Selectboard will have the authority to erect signage wherever it thinks necessary without having to list the intersections. It also eliminates Section 3 of the Administrative Appeal and Enforcement Section VIII. Cabot residents have the right to file a petition disapproving this amended ordinance by sending a petition to the Town of Cabot Selectboard or Town Clerk within 60 days of May 16, 2023 or by July 14, 2023.
