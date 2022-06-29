TOWN OF WILLIAMSTOWN REQUEST FOR RECLAIMING AND ADDING MATERIALS TO EXISTING SURFACE BIDS The Town of Williamstown is request sealed bids for projects within the 2022 summer/fall road project season. Project Description: This project consists of reclaiming 12-inch depth of Falls Bridge Road from the intersection of Route 14 to the Barre Town Line and add ¾” or 1 ½” clean crushed stone with a wear less than 40% per ASTM C-131 then compact surface using static effort to meet a minimum 95% of ASTM D 1557-12 (Modified Proctor) Static compaction will prevent excessive vibrator amplitude that might disturb the lower sub-grade soil and create wash boarding. Level final grade (crown) before paving so that the surface water can drain to drainage trenches on each edge of the road; final compaction should meet 95% of ASTM D1557 -12 (Modified Proctor). Work must be completed by October 31, 2022. Pre-Bid Site Visit: A Pre-Bid site visit for the Town of Williamstown Falls Bridge Road project will be held on July 14, 2022, at 3:00 p.m. Bidders will meet at the Williamstown Town Office 2470 VT Rte. 14. Instructions to Bidders: All sealed bids must be submitted by July 28, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. to: Williamstown Town Manager P.O. Box 646 2470 Vermont Route 14 Williamstown, VT 05679 Disclaimer: The Town of Williamstown reserves the right: a. To accept or reject any and all bids. b. To amend, modify, or withdraw this Request for Bids. c. To cancel any and/or all projects prior to the start of construction without prior notification.
