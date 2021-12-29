Town of Williamstown Legal Notice The Town of Williamstown Selectboard hereby gives legal notice pursuant to Vermont State Statute Title 24, Chapter 033, Subchapter 009, Section 1061, giving terms of conveyance of real estate property located at 2511 Vermont Route 14, Williamstown, VT. The Selectboard will hold site visits on Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. and Saturday, January 15, 2022, 12:00 to 3:00 p.m., for potential bidders. A minimum bid is set at $25,000.00. Sealed bids must be submitted no later than January 28, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. Bids will be opened and reviewed on January 31, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. at the Williamstown Public Safety Building. A submission of proposed use of the property must be submitted with sealed bid. If a petition is not submitted within the 30-day period of date of bid acceptance to the municipal clerk, the Selectboard may award a bid. A certified bank check will be required at closing. The Selectboard has the right to decline any and all bids. Conditions and restrictions will include but not limited to the use of property are as follows: 1. Within 18 months of purchase proof of restoration must be visible. 2. Within 18 months of purchase proof of salvage removal of structure must be visible. 3. Demolition must be completed within 6-month period. 4. No mobile home, double wide or travel trailer/RV shall be placed on said property. 5. Not complying with timeframes may result in fines payable to the Town of Williamstown. If a petition signed by five percent of the legal voters of the municipality objecting to the proposed conveyance is presented to the municipal clerk within 30 days of the date of posting and publication of the notice than the legislative body shall cause a question of whether the municipality shall convey the real estate to be considered at a special or annual meeting called for that purpose. After the meeting, the real estate may be conveyed unless a majority of the voters of the municipality and voting vote to disapprove of the conveyance. Dated this day December 13, 2021 The Williamstown Selectboard, Rodney Graham Matt Rouleau Jasmin Couillard Clayton Woodworth Jessica Worn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.