TOWN OF TOPSHAM ACCEPTING BIDS FOR THE FOLLOWING PROJECT Removal and disposal of several buildings/structures and contents. The buildings include an old farmhouse and barn. Remove and dispose of all other debris on the ten-acre parcel including a boat, tires and metal. Site visit to take place on May 18, 2022. Interested parties to meet at 120 Topsham Corinth Road, Topsham Vermont at 4:00 pm. A copy of the Scope of Work will be available at the site. Work is to be completed by August 1, 2022. Sealed bids due in the Town Office, located at 6 Harts Rd, Topsham VT, no later than 4:00 pm on June 10, 2022. The Select Board reserves the right to reject any and all bids. Any questions call 802-439-5505.
