TOWN OF RANDOLPH, VERMONT NOTICE OF AVAILABILITY 2022 ANNUAL (TOWN) AND INDEPENDENT AUDITOR’S REPORTS The Town, in accordance with State statute, is providing notice of the availability of the 2022 Annual Report and intended availability of the FY22 (July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2022) professional audit. The absolute date of availability has not yet been fixed; the annual report will be available no later than February 25th, in accordance with statue and advice from the Vermont League of Cities and Towns. The Town will provide subsequent notice of availability if/when the report is ready prior to February 25th. The report will be available online (www.randolphvt.org), with physical copies available at the Town Offices (located at 7 Summer Street, Randolph, VT). A physical copy of the report may also be mailed by request. There is the potential for a delay in the availability of the final FY22 audit. The audit process is well underway, and the FY22 audit will be available to the public as soon as practicable. To view prior fiscal year audits (from FY11 through FY21), please visit the Town’s website.
