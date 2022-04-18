Town of Plainfield Roadside Mowing The Town of Plainfield is requesting bids for roadside mowing a distance of 38 miles of Class 2 and Class 3 roads. The work requires double cutting in some areas. Insurance is required. Contact Mike Nolan, Road Foreman at 454-7166 or 802-371-8050 for further information. The Selectboard reserves the right to reject any and/or all bids. Plainfield Selectboard
