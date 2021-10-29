Town of Northfield, Vermont Seasonal Part-time Employment Snow Plow Operator The Town of Northfield, Vermont now is accepting applications for part-time winter maintenance help. Work includes snow and ice removal as well as operating equipment. Applicants are required to have a valid Vermont driver’s license (CDL preferred). Applicants must be available to report to work at any time including nights, weekends, and holidays. There is no set schedule or guaranteed hours. Applicants must be able to respond promptly and be willing to work various shifts and hours. There are no benefits available to this position and the term of employment will last no longer than April 15, 2022. The starting hourly wage depends on qualifications. Application forms are available at the Northfield Municipal Building, 51 South Main Street, Northfield, Vermont 05663 or call 1-802-485-9823 to have one mailed. Applications must be returned to the Municipal Building and will be accepted until all positions are filled. The Town of Northfield, Vermont is an Equal Opportunity Employer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.