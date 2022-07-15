Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, July 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/789544077 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 789-544-077 Applications: Ann & Dan Sivori have applied to subdivide their land at 868 Winch Hill Road. The proposed subdivision will create a new 5-acre lot with road frontage on Winch Hill Road. The proposed lot will eventually be developed with a single-family dwelling, but a site plan review is not requested at this time. Deborah & Allen Carr, Jr. have applied to subdivide their land at 250 Moose Dog Hill Road. The proposed subdivision will create one new lot of some 127.8 acres. The remaining lot will be approximately 30.4 acres with an existing single-family dwelling. No development of the proposed lot is planned, so a site plan review is not requested at this time. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
