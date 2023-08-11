Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, August 24, 2023 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/586168669 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 586-168-669 Applications: Jeff Drown has applied for a subdivision permit to create a 5-acre lot from a 67-parcel (more or less) owned by Reiss Watters at 2106 Little Northfield Road. The proposed lot includes an existing mobile (or manufactured) home. 70 Depot Northfield LLC has submitted permit applications requesting: · Conditional Use approval for a multi-family dwelling (four apartments varying in size from 305 sq. ft. to 875 sq. ft. on the second floor at 70 Depot Square. · Site Plan approval for the same apartment units. · Conditional Use approval for a new restaurant on the first floor at 70 Depot Square. · A Sign Permit for the proposed restaurant. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.