Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, September 28, 2023 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/905330301 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 905-330-301 Applications: Alex Jong & Clara Chaisson have applied for a home occupation permit for the purpose of operating a bakery from their home at 976 Smith Hill Road. Norwich University has applied for a conditional use permit for the purpose of performing flood resiliency work along the Dog River abutting the NU Rugby Field at 667 Water Street. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.