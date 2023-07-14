Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, July 27, 2023 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/419912629 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 419-912-629 Applications: Morgan Amell has applied for a sign permit for her business, The Common Cone, which will be operating at 7 South Main Street (in the Mayo Building). Nicholas & Michael DeLary have applied for a subdivision permit to create two lots, each approximately 5 acres, on a 71.5-acre lot owned by David Carroll on Terry Hill Road. This is a re-application for a previously approved subdivision. Diane McKain has applied for a subdivision permit to create a 5-acre lot from an existing lot of approximately 30.5 acres on McKain Road (off Dole Hill Road). Chris & Alana Alger have applied for a variance from zoning standards to build a lean-to addition on an existing garage. The proposed addition would encroach on property setbacks to a degree greater than what can be approved by a waiver of setbacks, hence the need for a variance. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.