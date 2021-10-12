Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 7:00 pm Community Room – 7:00 pm This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/442184069 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3212 Access Code: 442-184-069 Applications: Chris LaCroix seeks conditional use approval for a commercial bakery at his property at 310 North Main Street. Amia Cervantes seeks approval for a sign for her home occupation (Cervantes Dog Training & Rehabilitation) located at 202 Robinson Road. Rohit Moksha seeks approval for a sign for his business (Moksha Farm LLC) located at 165 VT Route South. Peter Evans seeks approval for a sign to replace the existing sign on the property of the United Church of Northfield located at 58 South Main Street. Brad Johnson seeks conditional use approval to operate a portable sawmill and conduct lumber sales at his property located at 652 Stony Brook Road. Kevin Pinkham & Cathleen George seek approval for a subdivision of the property located at 1404 Bailey Road, owned by Christine & Carl Pinkham. Applicants propose creation of a lot of about 5.04 acres. A single-family dwelling is planned, but is not proposed at this time. Rose Thackeray & Emily Virzi seek conditional use approval to build an accessory dwelling unit (ADU) at their property at 1565 Union Brook Road. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
