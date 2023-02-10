Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/486305493 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3311 Access Code: 486-305-493 Applications: Jess Doktor has applied for a home occupation permit for a home office at her home at 400 Windy Meadow Road (Elevator maintenance company – billing and paperwork only). Jason Doktor has applied for a home occupation permit for a home office at his home at 400 Windy Meadow Road (Elevator inspection company – billing and paperwork only). David DeFelice has applied for a conditional use permit for the construction of a man-made pond at his residence at 189 Robinson Road. Any other business that may come before the board. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
