Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, April 28, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/899390709 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code: 899-390-709 Applications: Kevin & Laura Farrington seek approval for the subdivision of land owned by Reiss Watters on Little Northfield Road. The proposed lot (6.3 acres) will have road frontage on Clark Road. The applicants also seek site plan approval for a single-family dwelling that is planned for construction later in 2022. Eric Davis d/b/a All Clean Waste Services, LLC seeks conditional use approval to operate a trash drop and metal recycling business on his property at 94 Water Street. He also seeks approval for signage for the business. Northfield Community Development Network seeks conditional use approval for the construction of a recreation path on lands of Norwich University and MJM Properties in the vicinity of the Dog River and south of Freight Yard Way. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.