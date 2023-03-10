Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/835631597 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (571) 317-3122 Access Code: 835-631-597 Applications: Whole Child Learning Co. d/b/a Rainbow Gardens has applied for a conditional use permit to operate a Waldorf-inspired early childhood education and childcare facility at the Gray Building at 168 North Main Street. Bonnie & Dennis Donahue have applied for a subdivision permit for the purpose of creating a one-lot subdivision from lands of Tim & Jill Donahue located at 131 Horse Lane (off Cox Brook Road in Northfield Falls). Applicants also seek site plan approval for an anticipated single-family dwelling on the proposed new lot. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
