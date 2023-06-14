Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, June 22, 2023 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet, or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/359549725 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3412 Access Code: 359-549-725 Applications: Kristine Collins and Alisa Stepanian, d/b/a AKMC LLC, have applied for a conditional use permit for the purpose of renovating their property at 57 Freight Yard Way with plans to convert the existing structure into a short-term lodging (Air BNB) facility. The Town of Northfield has applied for a sign permit at the municipal solid waste transfer station. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.