Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, December 2, 2021 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/203788685 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (872) 240-3311 Access Code: 203-788-685 Applications: Matt & Kelly Ebert seek approval to operate an animal boarding service at their property at 1524 Stony Brook Road. They also seek approval for signage for the business. Lauren Wobby seeks approval for the replacement of the sign at the Northfield United Methodist Church at 152 South Main Street. Charles & Marie Sanders and Reta Sanders seek approval for a subdivision of their property at 2183 VT Route 12 South. Applicants propose creation of two lots: Lot #1 will be about 27.2 acres, with no development proposed at this time. Lot #2 will be about 13.7 acres and will include an existing single-family dwelling, garage and small storage shed. Donald Smith seeks a variance of setback standards for the purpose of siting a shipping container on his property at 2633 Union Brook Road. A sign permit was approved for Ross & Bean at 56 Depot Square. A portion of the sign permit application was tabled. DRB will complete review of that permit. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
