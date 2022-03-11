Town of Northfield Development Review Board WARNING of Public Hearing Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 7:00 pm Brown Public Library – Community Room This meeting can be attended either in person or from your computer, tablet or smartphone. https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/554911237 You can also dial in using your phone. United States: +1 (646) 749-3122 Access Code: 554-911-237 Applications: Darren Mayo & Bonnie Wilde seek conditional use approval for the seasonal use of agricultural land and existing barn to host occasional events (primarily weddings), between May and early October. Any other business that may come before the board. As always, the Public is welcome to attend.
